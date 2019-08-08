Quantcast

Inpex says Australia's Ichthys LNG project running at 80% of full capacity

By Reuters

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp said on Thursday its Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia is running at around 80% of full capacity, with 24 cargos being shipped in April-June despite a 15-20-day maintenance in May.

The company expects Ichthys to ship about 7-8 cargoes a month this year and the project is forecast to contribute 65 billion yen ($612 million) to its group profit for the 9-month earnings this year through Dec. 31, against its earlier prediction of 60 billion yen, Inpex's Senior Managing Executive Officer Masahiro Murayama told an earnings news conference.

($1 = 106.1400 yen)





