Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. ( IIPR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IIPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $130.97, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IIPR was $130.97, representing a -4.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $137.78 and a 314.36% increase over the 52 week low of $31.61.

IIPR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ) and Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ). IIPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports IIPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 97.01%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IIPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IIPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IIPR as a top-10 holding:

Amplify ETF Trust ETF ( EASI )

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF ( RZG )

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF ( EWSC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EASI with an increase of 1.93% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IIPR at 2.65%.