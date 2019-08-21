Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Innophos Holdings, Inc. ( IPHS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IPHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that IPHS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.38, the dividend yield is 7.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IPHS was $27.38, representing a -41.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.65 and a 21.31% increase over the 52 week low of $22.57.

IPHS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company ( CLX ) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. ( WST ). IPHS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports IPHS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.66%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IPHS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.