INN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Monday, shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (Symbol: INN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.32, changing hands as low as $11.10 per share. Summit Hotel Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INN shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Summit Hotel Properties Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, INN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.29 per share, with $14.09 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $11.15.

