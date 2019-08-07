InMode, an Israeli maker of minimally-invasive medical aesthetic systems, raised $70 million by offering 5 million shares at $14, the low end of the range of $14 to $16. InMode plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol INMD. Barclays and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.
The article InMode prices IPO at $14, the low end of the range
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.