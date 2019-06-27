Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Ingredion Incorporated ( INGR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased INGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that INGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.6, the dividend yield is 3.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INGR was $80.6, representing a -29.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.69 and a 6.52% increase over the 52 week low of $75.67.

INGR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) and The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ). INGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.73. Zacks Investment Research reports INGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .43%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.