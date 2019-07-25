Ingevity (NGVT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ingevity Corp (Symbol: NGVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.56, changing hands as low as $93.52 per share. Ingevity Corp shares are currently trading down about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NGVT's low point in its 52 week range is $74.98 per share, with $120.41 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $94.93.
