Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) (IR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) ( IR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that IR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $118.59, the dividend yield is 1.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IR was $118.59, representing a -7.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $128.31 and a 39.27% increase over the 52 week low of $85.15.

IR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Aptiv PLC ( APTV ) and Magna International, Inc. ( MGA ). IR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.77. Zacks Investment Research reports IR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 14.1%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF ( PKB )

iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF ( IWP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 8.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IR at 4.6%.