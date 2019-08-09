Quantcast

ING reviews euro bond business, ends Belgian dealing

By Reuters

AMSTERDAM, Aug 9 (Reuters) - ING is reviewing its euro-denominated government bond business, the company said on Friday, confirming a Belgian Debt Agency statement saying the bank planned to halt bond dealing in the country from Sept. 1.

An ING spokesman said the bank's trading team, which is based in London, would be smaller as a result. ING did not disclose the number of staff affected.

ING will no longer participate in Belgian auctions or interbank market making, but will still provide quotes for state bonds and treasury bills, the spokesman said in an emailed response to questions.





