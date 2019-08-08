ING Group, N.V. (ING) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

ING Group, N.V. ( ING ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.216 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ING prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -45.73% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.1, the dividend yield is 8.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ING was $10.1, representing a -32.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.97 and a 1.71% increase over the 52 week low of $9.93.

ING is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada ( RY ) and Toronto Dominion Bank ( TD ). ING's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.36. Zacks Investment Research reports ING's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10.37%, compared to an industry average of 2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ING Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.