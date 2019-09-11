Infosys, Microsoft Collaborate on JG Summit's Digital Shift

Infosys INFY in alliance with Microsoft MSFT entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Philippines-based diversified conglomerate, JG Summit Holdings.





Infosys as a technology services partner will aid JG Summit to devise and accomplish its digital transformation strategy based on open, hyper-scale, enterprise-grade cloud platform Microsoft Azure along with SAP S/4 HANA.Reportedly, JG Summit will be able to seamlessly implement and migrate to Microsoft Azure cloud platform in order to build a swift and strong digital infrastructure for its business operations.Infosys has been attempting to reinforce its digital transformation capabilities for expanding and cementing its position in the highly competitive environment.The company is aiding its clients in more than 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their respective digital transformations. CEO Sahil Parikh has also been focusing more on investments in digital technologies ever since he assumed office.We note that Infosys is looking to build a powerful core team of digital specialists in order to cater to clients across all verticals in implementing their key requisite of digital transformation. Reportedly, Infosys has built solutions, driven by AI and machine learning to target digitizing the data supply chain.IDC expects spending on technologies and services that enables digital transformation of business practices, products and organizations to reach $1.97 trillion in 2022.We therefore believe that the company's initiatives in this regard will favor its top-line growth going forward.

Infosys Rides on Partnerships



Infosys has been strengthening its core competencies by pursuing strategic collaborations and acquisitions. The company's alliance strategy aims at teaming up with leading technology providers to cash in on the emerging technologies in a mutually advantageous and cost-competitive manner.



In order to boost digital, cloud, legacy modernization and automation business, Infosys consolidated strategic tie-ups with Adobe, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and salesforce.com.



Last year, the company in its attempt to target enterprise customers joined forces with Alphabet's GOOGL Google Cloud to offer cloud transformation and migration services.



We believe, such efforts in digital transformation will leverage the company's position to compete with its rivals like Accenture ACN and Cognizant.



