Infosys (INFY) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.3% Higher

Infosys Limited INFY was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $10.42 to $10.77 in the past one-month time frame.





The upmove came after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2020 results.The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Infosys. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.Infosys currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Investors interested in the Computers - IT Services industry may consider Amdocs Limited DOX , which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



