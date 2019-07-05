Inflammatory disease biotech RAPT Therapeutics files for an $86 million IPO

RAPT Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.
The South San Francisco, CA-based company was founded in 2015 and it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RAPT. Formerly FLX Bio, RAPT Therapeutics changed its name and filed confidentially on May 24, 2019. BofA Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Securities, BMO Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
