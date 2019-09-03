Vir Biotechnology, a Phase 2 biotech developing immunologic therapies for infectious diseases, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The San Francisco, CA-based company was founded in 2016 and booked $12 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VIR. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Cowen and Barclays are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
The article Infectious disease biotech Vir Biotechnology files for a $100 million IPO
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.