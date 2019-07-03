Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. (IBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. ( IBA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.438 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $50.64, the dividend yield is 3.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBA was $50.64, representing a -18.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.50 and a 34.47% increase over the 52 week low of $37.66.

IBA is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Tyson Foods, Inc. ( TSN ) and Hormel Foods Corporation ( HRL ). IBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.9. Zacks Investment Research reports IBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.16%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.