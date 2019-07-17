Industrials ETF (IYJ) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares U.S. Industrials ETF IYJ is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 34.5% from its 52-week low price of $119.58/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let's take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

IYJ in Focus

The underlying Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial sector of the U.S. equity market. It includes: construction & materials, aerospace & defense, general industrials, electronic & electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation & support services. The fund charges investors 43 basis points a year in fees (see: all Industrials ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Though it slipped from the previous month, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for June in the United States beat expectations. In a separate study, IHS Marki t report ed that U.S. manufacturing PMI rose 50.6 in June from 50.1 in May. Such improvements in the U.S. manufacturing sector was favorable for the fund. Plus, possibilities of a Fed rate cut in the coming days are supporting this fund, which targets capital-intensive and debt-dependent sector like industrials.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, IYJ has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook. So, there is definitely still some promise for those who want to ride on this ETF a little longer.

