Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( ILPT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ILPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ILPT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21, the dividend yield is 6.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ILPT was $21, representing a -14.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.70 and a 16.47% increase over the 52 week low of $18.03.

ILPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). ILPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports ILPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.21%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ILPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.