Indorama Ventures hires for US$ Reg S bonds

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (IFR) - Indorama Ventures, an intermediate petrochemicals producer based in Thailand, has mandated Standard Chartered as sole global coordinator and joint bookrunner with ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC to arrange investor meetings in Hong Kong, Singapore and London from August 28.

A US dollar Reg S senior fixed-rate bond offering may follow, subject to market conditions.

Subsidiary Indorama Ventures Global Services will issue the proposed bonds with a guarantee from the parent.

Indorama said the transaction would be funded by internal cashflows and debt financing.

