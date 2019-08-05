Indonesia's rupiah weakens most; Philippine peso gains

Reuters
Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
106.280
|
105.94
|
-0.32
|
Sing dlr
|
1.383
|
1.3843
|
+0.12
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.673
|
31.628
|
-0.14
|
Korean won
|
1213.500
|
1215.3
|
+0.15
|
Baht
|
30.790
|
30.79
|
+0.00
|
Peso
|
52.040
|
52.19
|
+0.29
|
Rupiah
|
14350.000
|
14250
|
-0.70
|
Rupee
|
70.740
|
70.74
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.187
|
4.177
|
-0.24
|
Yuan
|
7.054
|
7.0498
|
-0.06
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
106.280
|
109.56
|
+3.09
|
Sing dlr
|
1.383
|
1.3627
|
-1.45
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.673
|
30.733
|
-2.97
|
Korean won
|
1213.500
|
1115.70
|
-8.06
|
Baht
|
30.790
|
32.55
|
+5.72
|
Peso
|
52.040
|
52.47
|
+0.83
|
Rupiah
|
14350.000
|
14375
|
+0.17
|
Rupee
|
70.740
|
69.77
|
-1.37
|
Ringgit
|
4.187
|
4.1300
|
-1.36
|
Yuan
|
7.054
|
6.8730
|
-2.56