Indonesia's rupiah weakens most; Philippine peso gains

By Reuters

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.280

105.94

-0.32

Sing dlr

1.383

1.3843

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

31.673

31.628

-0.14

Korean won

1213.500

1215.3

+0.15

Baht

30.790

30.79

+0.00

Peso

52.040

52.19

+0.29

Rupiah

14350.000

14250

-0.70

Rupee

70.740

70.74

0.00

Ringgit

4.187

4.177

-0.24

Yuan

7.054

7.0498

-0.06

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.280

109.56

+3.09

Sing dlr

1.383

1.3627

-1.45

Taiwan dlr

31.673

30.733

-2.97

Korean won

1213.500

1115.70

-8.06

Baht

30.790

32.55

+5.72

Peso

52.040

52.47

+0.83

Rupiah

14350.000

14375

+0.17

Rupee

70.740

69.77

-1.37

Ringgit

4.187

4.1300

-1.36

Yuan

7.054

6.8730

-2.56





