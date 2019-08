Reuters





JAKARTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Indonesia declined 1.8% in June, compared with an annual growth rate of 7.7% a month earlier, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

The last decline from a year earlier was in January 2018, when retail sales also dropped 1.8%.

The survey predicted retail sales would rise 2.3% on an annual basis in July, when the new school year begins.