Indonesia's Go-Jek to announce tie-up with Thai lender

BANGKOK, July 10 (Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing app Go-Jek and Thailand's largest lender, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) , are set to announce a strategic partnership on Thursday, the companies said.

The announcement is likely to deepen its partnership with the SCB.

Go-Jek is said to have secured an investment from SCB, Bloomberg on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter (graphic).

Go-Jek began operations in Thailand with motorcycle rides and food delivery last year, putting pressure on rival ride-hailing firm, Singapore-based Grab.

Both ride-hailers have moved towards digital payments with partnerships with local banks in Thailand where the ride-sharing business is not fully regulated.

Grab last week rolled out a wallet function with Kasikornbank. The bank invested $50 million in Grab last year with a plan to use Grab data to offer loans products to drivers and merchants.