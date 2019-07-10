Quantcast

Indonesia's Go-Jek to announce tie-up with Thai lender

By Reuters

Reuters


BANGKOK, July 10 (Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing app Go-Jek and Thailand's largest lender, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) , are set to announce a strategic partnership on Thursday, the companies said.

The announcement is likely to deepen its partnership with the SCB.

Go-Jek is said to have secured an investment from SCB, Bloomberg on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter (graphic).

Go-Jek began operations in Thailand with motorcycle rides and food delivery last year, putting pressure on rival ride-hailing firm, Singapore-based Grab.

Both ride-hailers have moved towards digital payments with partnerships with local banks in Thailand where the ride-sharing business is not fully regulated.

Grab last week rolled out a wallet function with Kasikornbank. The bank invested $50 million in Grab last year with a plan to use Grab data to offer loans products to drivers and merchants.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar