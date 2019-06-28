Quantcast

Indonesia's Garuda ordered to "fix and restate" its 2018 results -regulators

By Reuters

Reuters


JAKARTAJune 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian financial regulators said on Friday that national flag carrier Garuda would have to "fix and restate" its 2018 financial results over accounting errors within two weeks, with fines to be imposed on the airline's directors.

Financial authorities said the accounting firm which had done the results, Tanubrata Sutanto Fahmi Bambang & Partners, a unit of global accounting company BDO, would have its licence frozen for a year.

