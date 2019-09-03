Indonesia's August Sumatra robusta exports drop about 17% y/y

Reuters





BANDAR LAMPUNG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's robusta coffee bean exports in August fell 16.6% from a year earlier, local trade office data showed on Tuesday.

Lampung exported 14,478 tonnes of beans last month, compared with 17,362.80 tonnes in the same month last year.

Exports dropped due to declining stockpiles in warehouses and as the harvest season came to an end, said Muchtar Luftie, an executive of the Association of Indonesian Coffee Exporters (AEKI).

Monthly coffee data is released by the Lampung trade office in Sumatra. Figures are often revised as more complete data becomes available.

Below are monthly exports data. All monthly data in 2018 has been revised as of March 12.