Indonesia's August Sumatra robusta exports drop about 17% y/y

By Reuters

Reuters


BANDAR LAMPUNG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's robusta coffee bean exports in August fell 16.6% from a year earlier, local trade office data showed on Tuesday.

Lampung exported 14,478 tonnes of beans last month, compared with 17,362.80 tonnes in the same month last year.

Exports dropped due to declining stockpiles in warehouses and as the harvest season came to an end, said Muchtar Luftie, an executive of the Association of Indonesian Coffee Exporters (AEKI).

Monthly coffee data is released by the Lampung trade office in Sumatra. Figures are often revised as more complete data becomes available.

Below are monthly exports data. All monthly data in 2018 has been revised as of March 12.

Month

Exports (tonnes)

Pct change (y/y)

2019

August

14,478

-16.6

July

11,755.00

-47

June

3,542.40

-53

May

5,960.70

-24

April

4,326.30

-49

March

6,563.40

6

February

8,070.70

41

January

6,134.60

-8

2018*

December

12,849.10

-8

November

11,222.80

-32

October

15,112.30

-48

September

12,037.30

-60

August

17,362.80

-59

July

22,207.20

-47

June

7,464.90

-71

May

7,891.60

-69

April

8,456.00

-54

March

6,179.00

-67

February

5,721.50

-71

January

6,696.40

-68

2018 TOTAL

133,200.90

-56

2017 TOTAL

302,077.90

23

2016 TOTAL

246,599.70

-26

2015 TOTAL

332,489.40

50

2014 TOTAL

221,242.60

-38

2013 TOTAL

355,771.20

80

2012 TOTAL

197,421.90

0.2





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


