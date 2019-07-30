Quantcast

Indonesia's Astra International first-half profit falls 6%

Reuters


JAKARTA, July 30 (Reuters) - Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International reported a 6% drop in first-half profit, hit by declines at its automotive and agribusiness units.

Profit for the January-June period fell to 9.80 trillion rupiah ($699.25 million) from 10.38 trillion rupiah a year earlier, the company said.

"Astra Group performance in the first half of 2019 was affected by sluggish domestic consumption and downward trend in commodity prices," said Chief Executive Officer Prijono Sugiarto. "Business prospect throughout the year remains challenging since these conditions can continue."

