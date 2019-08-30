Quantcast

Indonesia's annual inflation rate seen edging up in August

By Reuters

Reuters


JAKARTA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate likely increased in August, but remained within the target range of Bank Indonesia, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Twelve economists in a Reuters poll had forecast the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to rise to 3.54% in August from a year earlier, compared with July's 3.32%.

BI's inflation target is a range of 2.5% to 4.5% this year.

Rising red chili prices, used in local cuisine, was behind the pick-up, ANZ said in a research note dated Aug. 30.

The central bank has taken advantage of the manageable level of inflation to cut interest rates twice in the past two months, to prop up domestic growth as global economic growth slows.





