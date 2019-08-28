Indonesia's 5.3% GDP growth target for 2020 faces downside risk - finmin

Reuters





JAKARTA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance minister on Wednesday said she sees growing downside risk to the proposed government target of 5.3% GDP growth for 2020, due to soft global trade and slowing global growth.

"Our economy will be supported by a stable domestic consumption and investment will hopefully rise," Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a parliamentary hearing, adding that she forecast neutral growth for exports, compared to the current trend of annual contraction.

The parliamentary hearing is part of a process to approve the growth target proposal and the rest of 2020 state budget.