Indonesian rupiah, Chinese yuan falter

Reuters
Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
106.570
|
106.62
|
+0.05
|
Sing dlr
|
1.387
|
1.3864
|
-0.02
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.374
|
31.352
|
-0.07
|
Korean won
|
1211.900
|
1211
|
-0.07
|
Baht
|
30.830
|
30.82
|
-0.03
|
Peso
|
52.430
|
52.39
|
-0.08
|
Rupiah
|
14255.000
|
14230
|
-0.18
|
Rupee
|
71.430
|
71.43
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.181
|
4.175
|
-0.13
|
Yuan
|
7.063
|
7.0509
|
-0.17
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
106.570
|
109.56
|
+2.81
|
Sing dlr
|
1.387
|
1.3627
|
-1.73
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.374
|
30.733
|
-2.04
|
Korean won
|
1211.900
|
1115.70
|
-7.94
|
Baht
|
30.830
|
32.55
|
+5.58
|
Peso
|
52.430
|
52.47
|
+0.08
|
Rupiah
|
14255.000
|
14375
|
+0.84
|
Rupee
|
71.430
|
69.77
|
-2.32
|
Ringgit
|
4.181
|
4.1300
|
-1.21
|
Yuan
|
7.063
|
6.8730
|
-2.69