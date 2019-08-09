Quantcast

Indonesia to publish final report on Lion Air crash next month

By Reuters

Reuters


JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's transport safety agency (KNKT) will publish a final report in September into last year's crash of a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max after obtaining feedback from stakeholders, the country's director general of civil aviation said on Friday.

The draft of the report into last October's crash, which killed all 189 people on board, will be sent next week to parties including Boeing, Lion Air and the Federal Aviation Administration to seek feedback, said Polana Pramesti.

"After getting the responses, KNKT will release it in September," Pramesti told Reuters.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Politics
Referenced Symbols: BA


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar