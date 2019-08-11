Quantcast

Indonesia stock exchange sees more than 57 companies launching IPOs in 2019- director

By Reuters

Reuters


JAKARTA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia Stock Exchange estimates more than 57 companies will launch initial public offerings (IPO) this year, director I Gede Nyoman Yetna told reporters on Monday.

Thirty-two companies have been listed since the start of the year to early this month, he said, and 18 more are already preparing to be listed.

