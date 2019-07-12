Quantcast

Indonesia seen posting biggest trade surplus in a year in June

By Reuters

JAKARTA, July 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia is seen recording its biggest trade surplus in a year in June, though exports and imports may have continued to decline, reflecting a global trend of weaker external trade, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecast from 11 economists in the poll was for a $690 million trade surplus last month, compared with a $218.5 million revised surplus in May.

The surplus in May was a surprise, as markets had expected a $1.4 billion deficit. The previous month, Indonesia recorded its biggest monthly trade shortfall in history with a gap of $2.4 billion.

Bank Indonesia is due to meet for a monetary policy review on July 17-18.

In the poll, analysts expected June exports to have dropped 8.7% on year, against an 8.5% contraction in May.

On the other hand, June imports were also seen falling by 5.0% annually, compared with the 17.3% drop a month earlier.





