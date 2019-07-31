Indonesia rupiah, S.Korean won lead declines

Reuters
Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
109.200
|
108.74
|
-0.42
|
Sing dlr
|
1.375
|
1.3735
|
-0.09
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.135
|
31.096
|
-0.13
|
Korean won
|
1188.700
|
1183.1
|
-0.47
|
Baht
|
30.830
|
30.72
|
-0.36
|
Peso
|
51.040
|
50.98
|
-0.12
|
Rupiah
|
14100.000
|
14012
|
-0.62
|
Rupee
|
68.790
|
68.79
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.142
|
4.125
|
-0.41
|
Yuan
|
6.900
|
6.8840
|
-0.23
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
109.200
|
109.56
|
+0.33
|
Sing dlr
|
1.375
|
1.3627
|
-0.88
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.135
|
30.733
|
-1.29
|
Korean won
|
1188.700
|
1115.70
|
-6.14
|
Baht
|
30.830
|
32.55
|
+5.58
|
Peso
|
51.040
|
52.47
|
+2.80
|
Rupiah
|
14100.000
|
14375
|
+1.95
|
Rupee
|
68.790
|
69.77
|
+1.42
|
Ringgit
|
4.142
|
4.1300
|
-0.29
|
Yuan
|
6.900
|
6.8730
|
-0.39