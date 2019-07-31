Quantcast

Indonesia rupiah, S.Korean won lead declines

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.200

108.74

-0.42

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3735

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

31.135

31.096

-0.13

Korean won

1188.700

1183.1

-0.47

Baht

30.830

30.72

-0.36

Peso

51.040

50.98

-0.12

Rupiah

14100.000

14012

-0.62

Rupee

68.790

68.79

0.00

Ringgit

4.142

4.125

-0.41

Yuan

6.900

6.8840

-0.23

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.200

109.56

+0.33

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3627

-0.88

Taiwan dlr

31.135

30.733

-1.29

Korean won

1188.700

1115.70

-6.14

Baht

30.830

32.55

+5.58

Peso

51.040

52.47

+2.80

Rupiah

14100.000

14375

+1.95

Rupee

68.790

69.77

+1.42

Ringgit

4.142

4.1300

-0.29

Yuan

6.900

6.8730

-0.39





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar