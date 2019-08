Reuters





JAKARTA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday proposed a 2,528.8 trillion rupiah ($177.71 billion) budget to parliament for 2020, and set an economic growth target of 5.3% for next year.

Next year's state budget, which is 3% bigger than 2019's, will fund the president's programmes in the first year of his second five-year term.

"The 2020 state budget policy is designed to be expansive but to remain targeted and measured," the president said in his annual budget speech to parliament.

($1 = 14,230.0000 rupiah)