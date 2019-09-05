Indonesia parliamentary body approves 5.3% GDP growth target for 2020

Reuters





JAKARTA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Indonesian parliament's budgetary committee approved on Friday the government's 5.3% economic growth target for 2020, alongside other economic assumptions that would form the basis of the state budget next year.

Nearly all economic assumptions President Joko Widodo presented to parliament in August were approved, except for the average price of Indonesian crude in 2020 and oil lifting, which parliament and the government agreed to tweak slightly.

Based on those assumptions, the committee and the government agreed to set a target of 2,233.2 trillion rupiah ($157.93 billion) for 2020 revenue collection, 11.6 trillion rupiah higher than the government's proposals.

ASSUMPTIONS 2020 approved 2020 proposal 2019 (Aug forecast) GDP growth (pct) 5.3 5.3 5.2 Year-end inflation rate (pct) 3.1 3.1 3.1 Average 3-mth govt T-bills (pct) 5.4 5.4 5.6 Average rph exchange rate/$ 14,400 14,400 14,250 Average oil price/barrel, $ 63 65 63 Oil lifting, mln bpd 0.755 0.734 0.754 Gas lifting, mln boepd 1.191 1.191 1.072

($1 = 14,140.0000 rupiah)