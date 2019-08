Reuters





SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (IFR) - Indonesia has reduced the taxation of bond interest payments for mutual funds to 5% until 2020 from 15% earlier, as part of measures designed to encourage funds to invest in fixed income securities.

The tax rate will increase to 10% from 2021 onwards, the cabinet office said in a statement yesterday.

In June, the finance ministry had said that it would lower the tax rate on income from investments in infrastructure securities to 5% from 15% to accelerate economic growth.