Quantcast

Indonesia c.bank surprises by cutting key rate 25 bps to 5.50%

By Reuters

Reuters


JAKARTA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank surprisingly cut the benchmark interest rate for the second time in two months on Thursday, stepping up a bid to support economic growth amid worries there could be a global recession.

Bank Indonesia (BI) cut the 7-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%, as expected by only two of 19 economists in a Reuters poll. The other 17 had predicted no change.

Governor Perry Warjiyo said the decision was consistent with Indonesia's low inflation outlook.

Last month's rate cut was the first time since September 2017, and many saw as the start of an easing cycle.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar