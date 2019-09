Reuters





JAKARTA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia will to find room to keep monetary policy "accommodative" to support economic growth, which in 2019 may be slower than expected, a deputy governor said on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy may grow only 5% this year due to weakness in the manufacturing sector, Dody Budi Waluyo told a economic forum with textile firms.

At its previous policy statement, BI's outlook for 2019 growth was below the midpoint of its 5.0%-5.4% forecast range.