Indonesia Aug inflation picks up, stays within c.bank target

Reuters





JAKARTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate accelerated in August to the highest since December 2017, but remained within the central bank's target range and close to expectations, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.49% in August from a year earlier, compared with 3.32% in July. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 3.54%.

Bank Indonesia targets inflation in a range of 2.5%-4.5% this year.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.12% last month.

The annual core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled and volatile food prices, accelerated to 3.30% in August from 3.18%. The poll had expected a 3.17% rate.