Indivior posts 14% rise in quarterly profit

July 31 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Indivior Plc reported a 14% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as its best-selling opioid addiction drug Suboxone lost market share to generic rivals at a slower pace, than the company's previous modelling had expected.

The maker of drugs that treat opioid addiction a pretax profit of $89 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $78 million a year earlier (graphic).

