India's Tata Consultancy Services Q1 profit beats on banking boost

By Reuters

BENGALURU, July 9 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's biggest software services company, said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit beat estimates, helped by a strong performance from its key banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment.

TCS is the country's second-most valuable company and its earnings are seen as a marker of the $150 billion IT services sector's health.

The Mumbai-headquartered company said it earned 11.2% more in revenue from its BFSI clients compared to a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 78.24 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

"Our margins this quarter fully reflect the annual increments that we effected across the board in April," TCS Chief Financial Officer V Ramakrishnan company said in a statement.

The company's biggest rival, Infosys Ltd , will report its first-quarter earnings on Friday.

TCS shares closed down 1.9% on Tuesday in a flat Mumbai market .





