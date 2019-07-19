Quantcast

India's Reliance Industries reports higher June-qtr profit

By Reuters

Reuters


MUMBAI/BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd's profit rose 6.8%, as growth in the Indian conglomerate's retail and telecoms businesses helped offset a slowdown at its mainstay oil refining and petrochemical operations.

Net profit climbed to 101.04 billion rupees$1.47 billion in the three months ended June 30 from 94.59 billion rupees a year earlier, the country's largest company by market value on Friday.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 96.96 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations grew 21.3% to 1.61 trillion rupees.

Separately, Reliance Industries also said Canada'sBrookfield Asset Management will invest 252.15 billion rupees ($3.66 billion) in a trust that controls Reliance's telecom tower infrastructure assets.

($1 = 68.8170 Indian rupees)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Technology , US Markets , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: RELI


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar