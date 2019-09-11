India's ONGC considers buying out rest of petrochemical project

Reuters





By Nidhi Verma

SINGAPORE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - India'sOil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd plans to buy out the rest of a western Indian petrochemical project it does not already own and launch a public offering if it fails to find a strategic partner for it, its head of finance said on Tuesday.

ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL), majority-owned by ONGC, is primarily a polymer manufacturer, a chemical compound used in everything from textiles to plastics and packaging.

ONGC will decide by the end of its fiscal year on whether to make OPaL a subsidiary, he said.

"After making it a subsidiary, it will take another two years to list the company," Kumar said.

ONGC has long tried to bring in a strategic partner in the petrochemical project but failed to strike a deal so far.

last year that Saudi Basic Industries Corp SABIC, world's no. 4 petrochemical company, had shown interest in buying about half of the project. SABIC's Kuwait Petroleum Corp had also shown interest in buying a stake. (graphic).

"Prospective partners had set certain terms for participation like selling petchem in their own brand," Kumar said, citing reasons talks to sell a stake had not progressed.

He did not name any companies with whom ONGC had held talks.

ONGC's stake in the project could rise to 70% if it converts 26 billion rupees of share warrants into equity and to about 93% if it also converted 77.78 billion rupees of debentures into shareholdings, Kumar said.

ONGC owns 49.36% of the project and gas utility Gail (India) Ltd owns another 49.21%. The remaining stake is held by Gujarat State Petroleum Corp Ltd, a state government-owned gas company, as of March.

The petrochemical plant currently produces 1.1 million tonnes of ethylene, 400,000 tonnes of propylene and other products - most of which are building blocks for polymers - at Dahej in India's western state of Gujarat.