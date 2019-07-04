India's Ola gets green light for London launch

Reuters





BENGALURU, July 4 (Reuters) - London's transport regulator has permitted Indian ride-hailing company Ola to launch its service in the city, the company said on Thursday.

The move comes days after Estonia's Bolt, backed by German automaker Daimler , re-entered the London taxi market dominated by Uber and the city's ubiquitous "black cab" taxis.

Bengaluru-based Ola, which like Uber counts Japan'sSoftBank Corp as one of its backers, said the company got a private hire vehicle licence to operate in UK's capital city.

Financial Times first the development earlier in the day and said the company plans to launch the service by September (graphic).