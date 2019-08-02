Quantcast

India's Mindtree names former Cognizant executive as CEO

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian IT services firm Mindtree Ltd on Friday named former Cognizant executive Debashis Chatterjee as its new managing director and chief executive officer.

S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO of Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) , will be appointed non-executive vice chairman, the company said.

Both appointments are effective from Friday, Mindtree said in a statement to exchanges.

L&T's hostile bid was also rare in India's corporate sector, where unsolicited suitors are usually deterred by founders with large shareholdings.

Mindtree's former CEO Rostow Ravanan, Executive Chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan and Executive Vice-Chairman Parthasarathy N.S. resigned on July 3, two days after L&T raised its stake in the company.

Mindtree's new CEO Chatterjee previously led the digital sytems and technology practice at Teaneck, New Jersey-based IT firm Cognizant, which has a large presence in India.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets
Referenced Symbols: CTSH ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar