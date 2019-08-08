Quantcast

India's Mahindra considers second U.S. plant in Michigan

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Thursday it plans to open a plant in Flint, Michigan, to make vehicles including mail delivery trucks for the U.S. market, a move that could create up to 2,000 jobs.

Mahindra already produces its off-road Roxor vehicle at its manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan, which is at full capacity.

"A significant facility expansion is envisioned to support manufacturing and assembly of new products for the U.S. market," Mahindra said in a statement.

Mahindra said it is also in talks with several other states that have suitable sites, and its decision could be influenced in part by the financial incentives that Michigan will provide.

"While we're keeping our options open, we think the former Buick City site in Flint would be a great fit for us," said Rick Haas, chief executive officer of Mahindra Automotive North America.

"It's close to our current facility, which improves overall enterprise efficiency."





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar