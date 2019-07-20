Quantcast

India's HDFC Bank net profit rises 21% in June quarter

By Reuters

Reuters


MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, July 20 (Reuters) - India'sHDFC Bank Ltd , the largest private lender in the country, registered a 21% net profit rise for the June quarter on the back of strong retail lending, it said on Saturday.

Net profit rose to 55.68 billion rupees ($808.71 million) in the quarter ending June 30, compared with 46 billion rupees in the corresponding quarter last year.

The results were in line with market expectations as analysts had expected the bank to clock a net profit of 56 billion rupees for the quarter, Refinitiv data showed.

Overall, HDFC's total advances stood at 8,297 billion rupees, an increase of 17% over the June quarter last year, it said in a media statement.

Domestic retail loans grew by 16.5%, the bank said.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Banking and Loans , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar