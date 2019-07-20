India's HDFC Bank net profit rises 21% in June quarter

Reuters





MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, July 20 (Reuters) - India'sHDFC Bank Ltd , the largest private lender in the country, registered a 21% net profit rise for the June quarter on the back of strong retail lending, it said on Saturday.

Net profit rose to 55.68 billion rupees ($808.71 million) in the quarter ending June 30, compared with 46 billion rupees in the corresponding quarter last year.

The results were in line with market expectations as analysts had expected the bank to clock a net profit of 56 billion rupees for the quarter, Refinitiv data showed.

Overall, HDFC's total advances stood at 8,297 billion rupees, an increase of 17% over the June quarter last year, it said in a media statement.

Domestic retail loans grew by 16.5%, the bank said.