India's Edelweiss Financial to raise $125 mln from U.S.-based Kora Management

By Reuters

BENGALURU, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd said on Wednesday U.S.-based Kora Management would invest $125 million in the Indian financial services company, weeks after Canadian private equity firm CDPQ's investment of $255 million.

Kora will invest $75 million in Edelweiss Financial's advisory business and a further $50 million in Edelweiss Group, the shadow bank (graphic).

Indian shadow banks are facing a funding crisis as domestic lenders are wary to invest in them following industry behemoth IL&FS default amid fraud allegations, leaving many of them to seek overseas support.

Mumbai-based Edelweiss said in March that CDPQ's Asian arm made a $150-million investment as the first tranche of its total outlay.





