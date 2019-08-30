India's economic growth slows to 5.0% y/y in April-June qtr

Reuters





NEW DELHI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - India's economy had annual growth of 5.0% in the April-June quarter, the slowest in more than six years, dragged down by weak consumer demand and private investments, government data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast annual growth of 5.7% for April-June, compared with a 5.8% rise the previous quarter. For April-June 2018, India reported 8% growth.

