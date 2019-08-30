India's DHFL board approves plan to convert debt into equity, sell assets

Shutterstock photo





BENGALURU, Aug 30 (Reuters) - India's crisis-hit shadow bank Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL) said on Friday its board had approved a plan that included converting debt into equity, even as it seeks to sell assets and raise more capital.

The conversion of debt into equity may result in a change in ownership, the company said in a regulatory filing, adding that the plan still needed shareholder approval.

DHFL, India's fourth-biggest housing finance company, has roughly 1 trillion rupees ($14.15 billion) of debt, and owes about 400 billion rupees to banks alone. The company hasn't been able to service its debt and it has defaulted on its obligations several times.

DHFL and other shadow banking firms have been stung by a liquidity crunch following last year's collapse of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd - once one of the biggest players in the sector.

DHFL's struggles also come as the domestic banking sector still grapples with nearly $150 billion of stressed assets.