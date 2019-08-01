Quantcast

India's Bharti Airtel reports worse than expected June-qtr loss

BENGALURU, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a worse-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, as the company lost more customers and spent more to upgrade its 4G network during the quarter.

The company's for the three months ended June 30 was 28.66 billion rupees$415.00 million, compared to a profit of 973 million rupees a year ago. Revenue rose 4.7% (graphic).

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to report a loss of 10.17 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Government data showed last month Reliance Industries Ltd's telecom unit Jio pipped Airtel to become India's second-largest operator by subscribers as of May.

