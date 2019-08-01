India's Bharti Airtel reports first quarterly loss in over a decade

Reuters





BENGALURU, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd reported its first quarterly loss in over a decade on Thursday, taking a one-time hit of 14.69 billion rupees, as it lost customers amid a fierce battle against Reliance Jio for market share.

Airtel's for the three months ended June 30 was 28.66 billion rupees$415 million, compared to a profit of 973 million rupees a year ago. Revenue rose 4.7% (graphic).

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to report a loss of 10.17 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Government data last month showed Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio pipped Airtel to become India's second-largest operator by subscribers as of May.

Airtel said it ended the quarter with 403.7 million customers, down 12 percent over the last year.

The New Delhi-based company said the monthly churn rate for its India mobile services business, a measure of the number of customers it lost, grew to 2.6% for the quarter, against 2% a year ago.

Jio had reported churn of 0.97% for the quarter ended June 30. The company said it made a net addition of 24.5 million subscribers during the quarter.

($1 = 69.0600 Indian rupees)

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics